Two on assault charges

A labourer and a mason who appeared in a Bridgetown court on separate assault charges have each been released on $4,000 bail.

Shamar Peterson Akeem Devonish, 20, of Bristol Road, Cave Hill, St Michael, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to assaulting Charlene Bovell on March 23, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

According to police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the complainant had disembarked a PSV vehicle and walked across Montgomery Pasture where she observed four men, including Devonish, playing a game of dominoes.

Bovell asked Devonish to sell her a cigarette but he apparently took too long.

“Hurry up and give me a cigarette lil boy,” she told him.

He responded by telling her that she couldn’t be speaking to him. Bovell said something that did not sit well with Devonish and he became aggressive. He walked away but returned a short time later with what Bovell noticed was a beer bottle in his hand.

The two exchanged more words, during which time Devonish told Bovell to say the word “push”, which she did, and he struck her on the right arm with the bottle.

The prosecutor said Devonish ran off and then returned with more bottles, which he again threw at Bovell, hitting her on the right side of her abdomen. Another three bottles were thrown but they missed her.

Bovell reported the matter to police and Devonish was detained.

After speaking with Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant, Devonish secured bail with one surety. The matter was then adjourned to May 10 when Bovell is expected to make an appearance before the magistrate.

In the other case, Merril Alexandros Oliver Blackman of ‘Sayeed Cottage’, Kensington New Road, St Michael admitted that he assaulted Lennox Wilson, occasioning him actual bodily harm on March 9.

Station Sergeant Reid said the two men live in upstairs rooms of a rented storehouse.

On the morning of March 9, Blackman started an argument with Wilson over his sponge which had gone missing. An angry Blackman cuffed Wilson several times, walking away only after the complainant fell to the ground.

Wilson reported the matter to the police and Blackman, who was taken into custody, admitted to the offence.

He too secured bail with one surety and was ordered to return to court on June 19 when Wilson is also scheduled to appear.