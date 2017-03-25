Two men wanted by the police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection with separate serious criminal matters.

Wanted are Akem Jabary Leon, 24, alias Pet, Peck Head and Bobby whose last known addresses are Eden Lodge, St Michael or 3rd Ave, Manning Land, Bank Hall, St Michael; and 28-year-old Shamar Renaldo Welch, alias Sammy whose last known address is Rochester Road, Grazettes, St Michael.

Leon is about five ft eight inches in height, slim build, dark complexion, average eyes and ears, and has a low haircut. He has tattoos with the words Only God Can Judge Me on his left calf; LOYALTY surrounded by a music note, on his left forearm; and the word MUSIC on the left side of his chest. He also has a birth mark on the left side of his cheek, and a mold on the left side of his nose. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Welch is about five ft five inches in height, medium build and of dark complexion. He has an average short nose, full lips and eyes, average ears, and a low haircut. He has a tattoo of three stars on his left cheek; Sammy on his left hand; King on his right hand, Death B4 Dishonour and a pair of wings on his chest; Grim Hustle on the lower right hand; Whitley on the right side of his neck, and clasped hands on the left side of his neck.

The police say both men can turn themselves in accompanied by an attorney-at-law of their choice.

Any person who knows the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the nearest police station.

Members of the public are being reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons and anyone caught committing this offence could be prosecuted.