Super Shai!

Hope's double century dominates Pride, Jaguars' clash

Defending champions Guyana Jaguars were 119 for the lost of four wickets at the end of the second day in their top of the table clash against Barbados Pride in the Digicel Regional Four Day Tournament at Kensington Oval Friday.

The not out batsmen were retired Test great Shivnarine Chandepaul on 15 and Barbadian all-rounder Raymon Reifer 25, with the Jaguars still 361 runs behind the Barbados Pride.

Opening batsman and former West Indies Under-19 captain Shimron Hetmyer was the defending champions first wicket to fall. He was caught by Anthony Alleyne at forward short leg off fast bowler Miguel Cummins’ first over for one when the score was four.

Discarded rookie Test opener Rajendra Chandrika was the second wicket to fall when he was caught by substitute Justin Greaves at mid-wicket off Roston Chase for 24 with the Jaguars total on 56.

Captain Leon Johnson who has struggled for form this tournament, plodded along for 15 runs until he fell lbw to Chase. Jaguars at that stage were 64 for 3.

Vishaul Singh was the fourth wicket to fall when he was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off the bowling of medium-pacer Kevin Stoute for 15; Jaguars had limped to 86 for four.

Chase has picked up two wickets for 26 runs from 14 overs

Earlier the Barbados Pride declared at 480 for the loss of three wickets, 48 minutes before tea. West Indies middle-order batsman Shai Hope laid the foundation for their total with a classy 215, his highest first class score.

Hope batted for 485 minutes, faced 291 balls, struck 24 boundaries on both sides of the wicket and three superb sixes. Hope’s knock bettered his previous best of 211 against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the same venue two years ago.

The stylish batsman reached 150 in 355 minutes from 302 balls, that contained 17 fours and two sixes. His double century was complied in 453 minutes from 378 balls including 24 fours and two sixes.

Barbados Pride started the morning on 293 for the loss of two wickets with Hope on 118 and Shamarh Brooks 14. Hope and Brooks continued to pile on the runs. Brooks, who was dropped by Chanderpaul at first slip when he was on 22, reached his half-century in 167 minutes from 101 balls with six fours and a huge six over mid-off off the bowling of fast bowler Romario Shepherd.

Hope, who has been in brilliant form and has continued from an excellent Regional 50 over tournament, was given a life by wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble on 162 off the bowling of the persevering left-arm seamer Reifer.

Hope and Brooks added 107 runs in the pre-lunch session. They eventually shared a third-wicket partnership of 154 which ended when Brooks was caught at mid-on by Chandrika off the bowling of Shepherd for 67.

Brooks batted for 196 minutes, faced 124 balls and struck nine fours and one six. Shepherd took two wickets for 111 runs from 27 overs.

Barbados Pride have so far picked up 5.4 bonus points in the game.