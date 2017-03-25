Scores join march for the disabled

The Barbados National Organization for the Disabled held their inaugural awareness walk this morning in commemoration of National Disabled Month.

The walk, held under the theme Walk a Mile in my Shoes, began around 7 a.m. at the clock tower at the Garrison Savannah.

As they made their way to Independence Square, supporters were challenged to either wear blindfolds or use crutches, canes or wheelchairs to “walk in the shoes” of disabled persons. (KW)