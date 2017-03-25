Scores join march for the disabled
The Barbados National Organization for the Disabled held their inaugural awareness walk this morning in commemoration of National Disabled Month.
The walk, held under the theme Walk a Mile in my Shoes, began around 7 a.m. at the clock tower at the Garrison Savannah.
As they made their way to Independence Square, supporters were challenged to either wear blindfolds or use crutches, canes or wheelchairs to “walk in the shoes” of disabled persons. (KW)
Disabled people are not doing empowering/meaningful work not because they’re incapable of it—it is because they live in a class system where there’s no room for them to do this work, and that destroys Self-esteem. It does not allow them to develop their abilities, it excludes them. Let’s give them rights to stand up for, let’s give them right’s to live for………