Police testify in Barker drug case

The drug trial of Shawn Barker of #7 Two Mile Hill, St Michael entered its third day in the High Court today, with lead investigator Police Constable Jason Altman giving evidence.

Barker is accused of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 227.5 kilogrammes of cannabis on May 3, 2013.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Today in the No. 5 Supreme Court, Constable Altman told Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius that as a result of information about a pending drug landing, he and three other officers took up surveillance duty in Tent Bay, St Joseph.

Responding to questions from Principal Crown Counsel Anthony Blackman, the officer said he took up an elevated position along the shoreline with an unobstructed view of the sea. He also had night vision equipment.

Altman said that around 7:25 p.m., he observed a vessel coming from the northern side with two people moving around and throwing bulky packages into the water.

One of the occupants then jumped into the sea while the vessel, which Constable Altman said was named Madeline with the registration number M416, sped back out into open water.

The Coast Guard was informed and Constable Altman later charged the accused.

One of the officers who was on stakeout with Altman also took the witness stand. Three more people are scheduled to give evidence when the trial continues on Monday.