Paul welcomes Small Rooms Initiative

St Michael West Central Member of Parliament (MP), James Paul, has welcomed the Small Rooms Initiative being introduced by the Barbados Conference Services Ltd to assist small businessmen.

Paul was speaking in the House of Assembly Friday on a Resolution for $17.6 million from First Citizens Bank Barbados Ltd for the Barbados Conference Services Ltd.

“Certainly, when we look at the direction in which the loan is being targeted one must give support to the promotion of the Small Rooms Initiative. There are a lot of small business people who will benefit from what is happening here,” Paul said.

“We are at a stage in the country where it seems unless the business is big it does not attract attention. But what we sometimes do not understand is that there are a lot of small initiatives being undertaken by Barbadians which I think are worthy of support and recognition. The fact that the Minister of Tourism can come up with these types of ideas in these challenging economic times is worthy of high praise.”

Paul said it is these types of projects that will benefit persons in communities that are challenged, adding that the fact that the centre is presenting a different image should be recognized by all Barbadians.

“When we look at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre it was viewed as a facility certain people could not tap into. I think it shows where we are going as a Government when we are enabling other stakeholders to access the services of the centre. We really need to understand that we have a thinking Government that is looking at seeing how the other stakeholders can tap into the services being offered by the Barbados Conference Services Ltd,” he said.

Arguing that Government must engage in this kind of expenditure, Paul cited the World Flower Show which is scheduled to be held at the centre later this year as one of the events which give exposure to the products of local businessmen.

The MP also lashed out at the opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) for promoting “negativity” while ignoring positive steps being by Government.

“Too often today we are hearing the type of negative approaches that are being promoted by members of the opposition in terms of how we push Barbados forward. The negativity is what we need to get away from,” he said.

“Sometimes when you listen to the speakers it is as if nothing positive is happening in this country. We need to get away from that negativity. Let us agree that a positive step is being taken by Government,” Paul added. (NC)