Masked men rob bar patrons

Police are conducting investigations into a case of aggravated burglary which occurred sometime around 12:30 this morning at Taitt Hill Bar and Pool Room in St George.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the proprietor, 51-year-old Ivan Lowe of Taitt Hill, St George, and four other patrons were in the establishment when five masked men, all armed with firearms entered the business, robbed them at gunpoint before escaping with cash and jewellery.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are asking any can provide information to assist with their investigations to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Oistins Police Station at 418-2609, police emergency number 211, Crime Stopper 1800 (TIPS) 8477, or the nearest police station.