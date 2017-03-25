I killed him

MURDER ACCUSED ADMITS TO TAKING TEEN’S LIFE IN 2014

A young man who has been on remand since his teenage years on a murder charge, today admitted to delivering the fatal stab wound to his 18-year-old rival.

Fachad Cadogan of Well Road, Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tristan Barker, who died on May 16, 2014.

But he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Cadogan, who is now in his 20s, entered the plea in the No. 5 Supreme Court this morning.

In his statement to police, he described what happened on the night between him and the deceased.

Principal Crown Counsel Aliston Seale gave those details to the court, saying the evidence showed “no doubt that there was bad blood” between Codogan and Barker.

Cadogan was on his way home around 9 p.m. when he saw Barker sitting on the steps of a house speaking to a young lady.

He told the police he and Barker were not on speaking terms as the deceased was allegedly “always troubling” him and a particular friend.

Cadogan had determined that the next time he encountered Barker he would tell him to “leave me and Stefan alone”.

According to the statement read by Seale, Barker apparently began to laugh when he saw Cadogan approaching. The young lady who was with Barker walked away and he stood and asked Cadogan: “Big man, wuh happen?”

Cadogan told Barker that if he wanted to do something, he could go ahead.

According to Cadogan, Barker took a rock from the ground and on seeing that, he went into his bag and pulled out a knife. He said Barker then rushed at him and “[I] juk at he with

the knife”.

Cadogan said he did not know what part of the body he “juk” Barker but he walked home, washed the weapon and broke it in two.

He told his mother what had happened and she in turn told his father and the parents then spoke with Cadogan.

Cadogan subsequently put the broken knife in a bag and threw it over a paling near his house.

The police arrived at his home sometime later and informed him that Barker had died.

Cadogan was arrested and he led police to the area where he had discarded the knife, admitting that it was the weapon he had used to stab Barker.

Barker died as a result of a single stab wound to the left side of his neck.

The young lady who was with Barker told police, in a statement, that there was no provocation on Barker’s part on the night of Cadogan’s attack.

Justice Jacqueline Cornelius ordered a pre-sentencing report into the life of Cadogan who is represented by attorney-at-law Andrew Pilgrim.

His sentencing hearing continues on May 22.