Focusing on the positive

At my church, we’ve been challenged not to join the negative conversation in the nation and to speak about the positive things and bless the nation instead. After all, there is death and life in the power of the tongue.

A friend and I were joking and saying that we are going to have nothing to say then. But that is far from the truth because despite the challenges in the nation, and in our own lives, we can always find something positive. I will therefore share positive things this week. Not that I believe I share negative things every week, but sharing the truth can sometimes come over as being negative.

I know each of us can recount a negative story about Flow, either from our own experience or from someone else’s. Well, I have a positive one to share. Both of my phone extensions were dead for a few days, but my Internet was working, thank God. Since I had the Internet, I didn’t rush to call Flow and only got around to doing so on Monday morning.

At 11.38 a.m., I called customer service from my (Digicel) cell phone and the customer service rep told me that a technician would get back to me in about 24 hours. At 11:52 (a few minutes later), I got a call from a technician who said that he would send someone out that day. At 1:26p.m., a technician called and said he was outside my house.

I don’t know how he knew where I live; I assume they have the directions somewhere on their system. He did some stuff in the box outside and gave me instructions on what to do with the phones and with the little box that dampens the noise from the Internet, or whatever.

In a few minutes, he discovered what was wrong and told me how to fix the problem. Need I tell you how impressed I was! Not that I really use the landline or was inconvenienced by not having it, but just to get the problem solved only two hours

after I called was amazing. So Kudos to Flow!

Then I began to wonder how they managed to get everything in place so quickly to respond to me. Is it that Digicel has taken away a significant number of their customers so that they can now properly service the ones they do have, or is the competition making them step up their service?

I wonder if that works for political parties as well. If so, perhaps competition for votes from new parties and possible independents will force them to step up their game in terms of transparency, accountability and integrity. That would be positive.

A positive article I saw this week was about a new group called The Nation Action Group, comprising some well-respected members of the society, whose mission is to promote an agenda of good governance in Barbados. One of the first items they tackled was the failure by the incumbent DLP administration to implement the Integrity Legislation that was promised in their 2008 manifesto.

What is positive about this is that people are beginning to speak out and not be afraid to have their names published. The group that I am a part of, Social Accountability and Education in Barbados, is a similar group on Facebook. Live video sessions are filmed every Thursday and experts invited to discuss issues in the nation and to look for solutions. That is a positive step.

After many years where Barbadians have been afraid to speak out, and tended to vent their frustration through the anonymity of the call-in programs, I think it is a very positive step that people are not afraid to come out and march to say “Enough is enough” and to have their photographs or their names in the paper, without fear of reprisal.

If Bajans had not come together to voice their concern about Cahill and to challenge the Government, we might be importing garbage and breathing in toxins today. That was positive.

Another positive I saw this week was an article written by Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) which was published in the Jamaican Observer online newspaper. She was bold enough to come out and speak about the ridiculous rule about women not being allowed into Government buildings in Barbados with sleeveless dresses or shirts.

A colleague had come to visit her at her office in the Baobab Towers and was not allowed to come up to CEDA because her dress had no sleeves. I should add that men are not allowed to wear shorts either. I have written about this already, as it happened to me before, and several ladies wrote me to say that they had the same experience.

What I find ironic is that I heard that women who work in the offices wear sleeveless or cap sleeve dresses (I stand to be corrected) and that men in uniforms (such as FedEx delivery men) can wear shorts to deliver packages. I don’t want to focus on the ridiculousness of these rules so I plan to do something positive.

I have promised the ladies who have commented on the article that I shared on my Facebook page to find out where the rule originated. I plan to go and speak to whichever department is responsible for the rule, discover the rationale behind it and then lobby to have it amended.

Let us not add to the negative conversations going on, but to find the positives and talk about them but also to be bold enough to challenge the negative and take whatever steps we need to in order to bring about positive change.

