Flow goes 4G LTE

Telecommunications company Flow has announced plans to invest $80 million in Barbados this year, the second part of the company’s planned $150 million investment on which it embarked last year in an effort to upgrade and expand its telecoms infrastructure here.

This announcement came as the company officially switched on its Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, ushering in the forth generation (4G) mobile technology across the island.

“This is a great achievement for Barbados and once again demonstrates Flow’s ability to place Barbados ahead of the pack. Last year we invested over $70 million in our network with a further $80 million earmarked for 2017. And this proves our commitment to ensuring that Barbados remains at the leading-edge of connectivity,” Managing Director of Flow Barbados Jenson Sylvester said last night at the launch of the 4G network at the company’s flagship Windsor Lodge store.

The improved technology is currently available to mobile phone and tablet users with LTE compatible devices, with the exception of Apple users who will have availability in May.

To enjoy the benefits of the 4G LTE customers simply need a compatible device updated with the latest software or upgrade their SIM cards for free at any of Flow’s retail stores.

LTE is a fourth generation or 4G mobile service that delivers reliable and super-fast internet on a smartphone or tablet.

It is expected that customers using the LTE network will be able to send and receive data more quickly. The technology also allows for the company to increase overall capacity to users.

“I want you to know that we will continue to invest in our networks because we see the investment as an investment in our people and the country itself. A further connected environment will certainly allow for the expansion of the business sector, greater opportunities for individuals and tangible returns for all Barbadians,” Sylvester said.

Last year’s investment included the rollout of the 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network and upgrade to its 4G network.