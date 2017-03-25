Catholic Bishop pleads not guilty to assault

The head of the Roman Catholic Church in Barbados, Bishop Jason Gordon, was today granted $3,000 bail, after pleading not guilty to assaulting Junior Blackman, a 41-year-old altar server, on December 26 last year.

Trinidad-born Gordon, who is represented by Sir Richard Cheltenham, QC, appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He returns to court on July 13 for trial.

Attorney-a-law Vonda Pile is representing Blackman.

In a brief statement to Barbados TODAY this evening the Roman Catholic diocese said it was aware of the charge filed against its Bishop.

“The Church has every confidence in the legal process underway and in our Bishop’s innocence,” the statement said, adding that “as we reflect on our Lord’s Passion during this Lenten season, we continue to pray for all parties concerned”.