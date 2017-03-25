Barbadians walk to raise awareness on endometriosis

Scores of advocates for endometriosis awareness converged on Brandon’s Beach this morning for a march to raise awareness about the condition.

The first-ever EndoMarch was organized by the Barbados Association of Endometriosis and PCOS.

President of the association Julia Mandeville was overwhelmed by the response to the walk and thanked everyone, including their partners and sponsors, for their support.

Endometriosis which affects women of reproductive age is usually accompanied by excruciating pain, especially during menstruation. The condition occurs when tissues that line the inner womb start growing outside the womb. These tissues continue to behave like those inside the womb, shedding themselves during menstruation with no outlet to flow out of the body. (KC)