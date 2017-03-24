Police investigate unnatural death

Police are investigating the unnatural death of 66-year-old Richard Shepherd of Bamboo Avenue, Mapps, St Philip.

Lawmen said they received a report around 2 p.m. today that a man was found dead at his home.

On arriving at the scene, police discovered Shepherd lying face down in a pool of blood with a wound to the body.

Police are asking anyone with information on the matter to call the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, the Oistins police station at 418-2609, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.