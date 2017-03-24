Foundation, HC show their class

Christ Church Foundation and Harrison College emerged Friday as zonal champions of the 2017 Powerade Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championship.

Resuming the second and final day of the Esther Maynard Zone at the National Stadium, the Foundation girls came from behind in the standings to capture the title with a total of 479 points, finishing ahead of Springer Memorial who tallied 440 points. The girls of Harrison College took third position with 318.50, The Alleyne School scored 233.50 points for fourth spot and Combermere’s 174.50 points got them fifth position.

The battle for top honours among the males continued from Thursday and just 23 points provided daylight between Harrison College and Foundation. The lads from Crumpton Street with 377.5 points edged their main rivals from Church Hill who tallied 354.5 points for second place. St Leonard’s Boys with 281 points pipped Alleyne who were in third place Thursday but slipped one place down the standings today on 242.5 points. Combermere retained their fifth place on 202 points.

Among the star performers competing were a few CARIFTA Games qualifiers along with Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist and Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championship (BSSAC) record-holder in the Under-20 Boys 400m hurdles, Rivaldo Leacock. The Foundation athlete clocked 53 seconds, which was much faster than the zonal record of 54.30 set last year. Leacock who will be heading to Curacao to represent Barbados is also the current record-holder in 400m hurdles at the BSSAC final with a time of 51.64.

Double CARIFTA gold medallist Jonathan Jones featured once again for Harrison College in the 800m. Jones who won the Under-20 Boys 400m Thursday continued to show great form, running a swift 1:52.81 to shatter fellow schoolmate Rio Williams’ zonal record of 1:58.39 set last year. Williams himself also ran and finished third overall in a time of 1:59.75 behind Roneldo Rock of Grantley Adams Memorial School.

After setting a new zonal mark in the Under-20 Boys shot put for Harrison College Thursday, Tristan Gibbons returned Friday and putted 14.77m to surpass the 12.89m required. Hopefully Gibbons can capture gold for Barbados at Curacao in both events.

All eyes were also on CARFITA qualifier Hannah Connell of Foundation in the Under-20 Girls 200m as she crossed the finish line in 24.52 ahead of the field but was unable to touch the zonal record of 23.97 set last year by the inimitable Sada Williams.

Foundation also stamped their authority to defeat all-comers in the 4x400m relays while at the same time setting new zonal records in the boys and girls’ category respectively. The females comprising Rosette Hoyte, Krista Maloney, Hannah Connell and Tianna Bowen registered 3:53.20 to better their 3:54.64 clocked last year. Meanwhile the Boys of Foundation erased the 3:21.29 record belonging to Combermere with a 3:17.71 performance.