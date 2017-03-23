Young men fined for drugs

Three men who pleaded guilty to drug charges will have to dig deep into their pockets to pay a Bridgetown Court a total of $5,500.

Fines were imposed on Dwayne Irvin Calderon, of Wildey Meadows, Wildey, St Michael and Romario Antonio Walcott, 22, of Bamboo Road, St Lawrence, Christ Church, after they pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, while Joshua Ricardo Walcott, 21, also of Bamboo Road, St Lawrence, Christ Church, was fined for possession of cocaine.

The offences were all committed earlier Thursday.

According to Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the men were arrested after a car in which they were travelling in the car park of Tri Mart Supermarket, Rendezvous, Christ Church was stopped by police on mobile patrol.

A loose quantity of cannabis was found under the seat occupied by Calderon after lawmen, having received the consent of the occupants, conducted a search of the vehicle.

They were taken to Worthing Police Station for further questioning. While there, Romario asked to use the bathroom, and he was observed throwing three small Zip Loc bags into the toilet. He attempted to flush it but was stopped by police.

The bags were retrieved and found to contain cannabis.

“I forgot all about them,” he told police when asked to account for the substance in his possession.

Romario, who is known to the law courts, wasted no time in pleading for a break when asked by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant if he had anything to say.

“If it is possible that you will give me a chance please, so I will not get into trouble like that no more, Ma’am?” Walcott asked of the magistrate.

Calderon also threw himself at the mercy of the court.

“Since 2013, I turned my life around in a big way doing positive things. That is one mistake that will never ever happen again, Ma’am,” he said in pleading for leniency.

Joshua told Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant he had nothing to say.

The cocaine that he admitted to having was found after police executed a warrant at his residence. It was found in the pocket of a pants among other clothing in a backyard shed.

The magistrate then imposed fines of $1,500 each on Romario and Calderon. They must pay up in one month to avoid spending six months in jail.

They return to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on April 24 to show proof of payment, while Joshua returns on May 5 to bring the receipt to show that he has paid a $2,500 fine.

If he does not pay the money in six weeks, he will spend eight months at HMP Dodds.