Temporary evacuation of City mall

Emergency officials this morning ordered a temporary evacuation of the Colonnade Mall in The City, after they were alerted by workers to “an unusual gas scent”.

The report was made by staff at Little Switzerland to the Fire Department around 9:12 a.m.

A team of 13 fire officers, led by Station Sergeant Henderson Patrick, responded with three tenders.

“We excavated the entire building to make sure that all the occupants were safe,” Patrick told Barbados TODAY around 10:15 a.m.

After several checks were conducted, the fire official said “no toxic gas was picked up by the meters”, but initial indications were that the scent had emanated from a burnt out ballast.

Workers and shoppers were allowed to return to the building around noon today.

Source: (Pictures and reporting by Kobie Broomes)