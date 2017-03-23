Successful duathlon at Bushy Park

The Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes (BFIT) concluded the first ever BFIT Bushy Park Duathlon on Sunday that consisted of two race categories: road bike (adult and youth, male and female) and mountain bike (adult and youth, male and female).

The first time mini duathlon took place at the St Philip racetrack with BFIT hosting the event with the idea of catering to numerous different age groups and people of different athletic ability.

The course was ideal for such an event being free from traffic and self-contained. The draft legal bike course was smooth and fast despite the constant easterly winds. The run course was straightforward with one challenge being a short steep hill,

The adult road bike race’s distance was a 4km run plus a 16km bike ride and 2km run. The adult mountain bike race distance was 4km run + 14km ride + 2km run. For the youth, the road bike distance was a 2km run, an 8km ride and a 1km run and the mountain bike distance was a 2km run, a 6km ride and a 1km run.

The top male finishers in the road bike event were Oein Josiah in first place (47:56.64), Stuart Maloney (55:37.18) was second and father of Oein, Orin Josiah (56:23.32) third. In the female race it was Amy Cox (58:53.55) who finished first, Dominique Marshall (1:01:40.82) was second and Jen Wosminity (1:03:17.70) was third.

In the mountain bike category, the first, second and third place finishers for the men’s event were Jerome Blackett (56.23.17), Tristin Gibbs (1:01:16.00) and Cyril Lecrenay (1:04:36.72) respectively. In the female event, Kristine Choy (1:14.36) took the title, being the only competitor. Honourable mention goes to Karsten Madsen, a Canadian elite triathlete who completed the course in a blazing time of 44:53.82. Madsen is currently in Barbados preparing for the Bridgetown CAMTRI Sprint Triathlon American Cup to be contested on Spring Garden Highway on April 23.

Trophies were awarded to the top three overall finishers and corporate giveaways from multiple sponsors were awarded to age group winners. The competitors’ age groups ranged from under-13 up to ages 60-69.

BFIT is the governing federation for triathlon and triathletes in Barbados. BFIT sanctions and organizes multi-sport events that include Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquathlon. For more information on future events and the sport of triathlon contact triathlonbarbados@gmail.com.

Source: (PR)