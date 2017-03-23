St Philip man shot during attempted robbery

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred sometime around 12:50 this morning at Crane Lodge, St Philip. Joel Griffith, 46, of Crane, St Philip was shot in his lower back during the incident.

Griffith, a public service vehicle driver, was parking a minibus when he was approached by an unknown man, who shot him during the course of a robbery attempt. He was rushed by private vehicle to the QEH for medical attention. His condition is listed as stable.

The police are asking anyone who can provide any information to assist with this investigation to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, the Oistins Police Station at 418-2609, police emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be treated confidentially.