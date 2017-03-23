Schoolboy charged

A 14-year-old schoolboy appeared in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today charged with the offence of serious bodily harm.

He was granted bail by Magistrate Laurie-ann Smith-Bovell in the amount of $1,000 with one surety and is due to re-appear in court on June 28.

This follows an altercation at a rural school on Tuesday in which another 14-year-old male student was struck in the head.

The injured student was taken to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where his condition is listed as stable.

