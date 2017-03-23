Flow explains Sheehy’s sudden exit

The new man in charge of Flow’s operations in the Caribbean today assured that the local leadership of the telecommunications giant remained in tact, following the sudden departure of Managing Director Niall Sheehy from Flow (Barbados).

Sheehy’s resignation, first reported by Barbados TODAY yesterday, came amid an ongoing leadership transition, following Liberty Global’s £3.5 billion (Bds$8.7 billion) takeover of its parent company, Cable

& Wireless Communications (CWC), last year.

Jamaican Garfield Sinclair, who was appointed CWC’s Caribbean President back in January, acknowledged today that this had resulted in some disagreement on the way forward.

However, the Miami-based head told participants in a media roundtable at Flow Barbados’ Warrens headquarters this morning he remained confident in the existing leadership team to be headed in the interim by Vice President of C&W Business Jenson Sylvester.

“In Barbados we think we have done a good job in developing talent, technical talent, but leadership talent as well. We are obviously going to engage in a search in order to see who [is] the best fit for [the managing director] role, but right now I am completely confident in the leadership team led by Jenson Sylvester. So I don’t think the public, regulators or any stakeholders have any need for concern about this transition phase.

“I think we are ably led. It is a team effort and always has been and the leadership is going to be sound and is absolutely in tact,” Sinclair assured, even though the company is yet to settle on a replacement for Sylvester in the post of VP C&W Business.

Stressing that the local team was strong and capable of taking the business into the 21st century, Sinclair assured that available roles would be filled internally first, where possible.

Without going into details on Sheehy’s departure, Sinclair said: “Niall ran this business admirable for the last seven years as Columbus Communications first and shepherded the business through the combination of C&W and frankly has done an excellent job over that period.

“The fact of the matter is though . . . there comes a time when you have to have a frank discussion about the direction of the business, the ambition you have for this business and how you think we are to be constituted in order to realize that ambition, and our views diverged on it and so Niall felt it was the best thing for himself, his family and the business to resign. So he did.”