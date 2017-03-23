Failing grade

SJPP student fails to convince magistrate to be lenient after being held with drugs

A part-time student has two months to pay the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court $2,000 if he wants to keep his criminal record clean.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant handed down the sentence on Kemar Garry Farrum, of Farmers, St Thomas after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis within a 100-yard radius of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic.

The drugs were discovered in Farrum’s backpack Wednesday while security personnel at the tertiary institution were conducting routine searches.

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid said police were called to the Wildey, St Michael educational facility after Farrum was taken to the deputy principal’s office.

While there, he snatched one of the two greaseproof wrappings containing the drugs that had been placed on a desk and tried to destroy it, but was prevented from doing so.

The 26-year-old told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that he usually drove a vehicle and, as such, did not really use a bag. He added that he was also in the habit of lending out the backpack to others.

“I am a smart fella, Ma’am. I see six fellas getting search. I had enough time to get rid of the contraband, Ma’am,” he said, which prompted the magistrate to question why he pleaded guilty.

“Because it was found in my possession,” he responded. “I trying to explain myself to help you be lenient on me.”

However, the magistrate told him that his tactic did not impress her.

“You are not smarter than us in this court,” she said.

Farrum then tried to change his tune.

“I think that I need to apologize to you, Ma’am, for what I said.”

But Cuffy-Sargeant told him it was too little, too late, as he should have apologized from the outset.

She then imposed the fine which Farrum must pay if he wants to avoid a six-month jail sentence.

“Do not carry drugs on the school’s premises. It is your choice to use drugs but do not take them on school premises,” the magistrate told the young man.