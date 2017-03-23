Convicted Jamaican drug mules ordered to leave
Four Jamaican nationals have been ordered to leave the country, after they were convicted here on Wednesday of several drug offences.
They are 31-year-old Tamaro Denton, 25-year-old Rushane Smith, 44-year-old Rohan Campbell, and 36-year-old John Planter who were all nabbed on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport last Sunday.
The men were subsequently referred to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital where Denton passed out nine kilogrammes of cannabis in two packages; Smith, half a kilogramme in 23 packages; Campbell, a kilo of the illegal drug in 44 packages and Planter, two kilos in 59 packages.
They were later arrested and charged.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court yesterday, members of the quartet pleaded guilty to the drug offences.
Denton was ordered to pay $200 forthwith for possession and importation of cannabis, while Smith, Campbell, and Planter were each ordered to either pay $2,000 forthwith or face nine months in prison for possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of cannabis.
The fines were all paid and the four men handed over to immigration pending deportation.
Not only the drug mules need to go the strippers too SICK OF JAMAICANS IN BARBADOS BEHAVIOUR!
Photographed / fingerprinted and put on file. Our Caribbean neighbours most not continue to use BARBADOS as a drug city.
We must make sure that BIM is not for the “taking”. Also put pressure on the BAJANS who support and prop-up this kind of thing.
GOOD RIDDANCE
Good! Good! Good.
Are they going to take us to the CCJ for being unfaired?
LOL
I think that the government of Jamaica should warned their citizens, not to take marijuana in another man country. , because they causing innocent people to get victimized. When it is legalized what will happened. ALL that will stop
YOU SUPPOSED TO BE AN AMBASSADOR FOR YOU COUNTRY WHEREVER YOU MAY GO..TO GET CAUGHT BRINGING DRUGS INTO A FOREIGN COUNTRY,SAYS,IT’S ALL ABOUT GREED AND SELFISHNESS.
My opinion please….I think these countries should have an understanding, where there nationals committ an offence in another country,they will be process there,sentenced, but spend their jail time in their country….hence the burden and expenses will not be on us…the taxpayers…..it cost quite a penny to maintain prisoners.