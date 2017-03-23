Businessman on money laundering conspiracy charge

A 33-year-old businessman was released on $100,000 bail with two sureties Wednesday after appearing in a Bridgetown Court on a conspiracy charge.

Hasan Kareem Catlyn, of Bridge Road, St Michael, was not required to plead to the indictable charge that he conspired with Undwye Jean-Baptiste to commit the offence of money laundering sometime between December 31, 2015 and January 1, 2017.

There was no objection to bail from police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill after Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant read the charge in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court.

As a condition of his bail release, Catlyn must report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Monday and Thursday by midday, with valid identification.

His matter, which was transferred to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, was then adjourned to May 9.