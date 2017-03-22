Officials worried about road fatalities

On the heels of the island’s 13th road fatality, the Ministry of Transport and Works today issued a statemen expressing alarm at the high number of road deaths. It has appealed to Barbadians to exercise greater caution on the road.

Here is the full statement:

MTW STATEMENT ON ROAD FATALITIES

The Ministry of Transport and Works is deeply concerned that Barbados has recorded 13 road fatalities in just two and a half months into 2017. The Ministry wishes to offer its deepest condolences to the families of those who have been affected as a result of crashes, whether fatal or serious injury.

The Ministry continues to urge all road users, whether they be drivers, pedestrians or cyclists, to exercise greater caution on the road. All road deaths and injuries are largely preventable. Many of them are caused by inappropriate speed for the road conditions, refusal to wear a seat belt or use a child restraint, driving while under the influence of alcohol or other drug, bad judgement and generally, driving without due care and attention.

The Ministry encourages each and every road user to acquire and carefully read the Barbados Highway Code which contains pertinent information on how they should ensure their own safety as well as the safety of others. Copies of the Code may be obtained from the Barbados Licensing Authority. The Ministry has plans for the wider dissemination of the Code and is actively working with its road safety partners on this endeavour.

The Ministry urges road users to remain vigilant – a life lost on the road is heart-rending for the family of the deceased and indeed for the entire Barbadian community.

MTW