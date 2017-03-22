No bail

Jamaican woman remanded for arson and wounding

A Jamaican dancer who was the subject of a police wanted bulletin last weekend has been remanded to HMP Dodds on arson and wounding charges.

Kimone Tasheeka Carty, who lives at Bransea Apartments, Brighton Terrace, Black Rock, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant Wednesday charged with destroying an apartment belonging to Mohammed Saed Haveliwala by fire on March 15 without lawful excuse.

The 24-year-old is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Sasha Gaye on the same day.

She was not required to enter a plea to either of the indictable charges.

When it came time for a bail application to be made, the prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill objected on several grounds.

She told the magistrate that Carty was a non-national who had no ties to Barbados and it was feared that she might abscond if granted bail.

Sergeant Ifill also pointed to the nature and seriousness of the offences allegedly committed by the Jamaican and said it was also the Crown’s fear that she might interfere with the witnesses in the case.

In an application to gain her freedom, at least until the next court date, Carty stated that she did not start the fire and that she was being framed.

“I always take responsibly for my actions,” the woman told the court.

However, she admitted that she did wound “the girl”.

“I am guilty about that,” she said.

However, Magistrate Cuffy Sargeant denied Carty’s bail application, remanding her instead to the St Philip penitentiary until April 19.