Niall Sheehy exits Flow

Nearly two years after he was appointed managing director of Flow’s Barbados operations, experienced telecommunications executive Niall Sheehy has parted ways with the company.

So far Flow officials have been tightlipped on the development. However, it follows the January 1, 2017 appointment of Jamaican Garfield Sinclair, the former CEO of Cable & Wireless Jamaica, as C&W president for the Caribbean with overall responsibility for C&W’s operations in 15 territories across the region, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados.

Sinclair is due to address a media roundtable here on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what Sheehy’s next move would be.

However, his departure comes on the heels of the resignations last October of Flow’s Head of Marketing Shelly Ann Hee Chung and Vice President of Cable & Wireless Business Jaggernauth Dass, whose positions have since been filled.

Sheehy, the former managing director of Columbus Barbados, took over its combined operations with LIME in April 2015, following their merger back in 2015.

He has been involved in the telecoms industry for over 15 years after launching his telecoms career in 2000 at British Telecom Global Services in Europe where he managed diverse virtual teams with responsibility for the design, implementation and commercial delivery of complete ICT solutions.

In June 2005, he joined Digicel in Jamaica with primary responsibility to establish and spearhead the Business Solutions team, subsequently moving on to Columbus Communications in October 2010.

Source: (BT)