Mother, daughter, boyfriend on drug charges

Three people, including a mother and daughter, appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant Tuesday on several drug charges.

Tracey Nicole Lashley, 47, of Niles Road, Water Hall, St Michael; her 20-year-old daughter Tanileah Shamika Lashley of the same address; and Tanileah’s boyfriend Chad Jamar Giddings, 23, of 2nd Avenue, Green Hill, St Michael, are accused of possession, possession with intent to supply, possession of a trafficable quantity and cultivation of cannabis.

They all said they were not guilty of the offences which were allegedly committed on March 20.

There were no objections to them being released and the three were granted $7,000 bail each.

They will make their next appearance before the magistrate on June 14.

In another drug case today, Cuffy-Sargeant ordered a pre-sentencing report into the life of a 17-year-old.

Andre Antonio Grant, a resident of Green Park Lane, St Michael, admitted that he had two grammes of cannabis in his possession earlier today.

When his case came up this afternoon in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Sergeant Janice Ifill said the unemployed teenager’s crime was discovered after police stopped him on Tudor Street, The City.

A search was requested, he consented and the illicit drug was found in a paper wrapping in his pants pocket.

Asked to account for the cannabis being in his possession Grant admitted ownership, saying that he smoked herb.

Addressing the court he told the magistrate: “I am really sorry. I regret that I found it and regret taking it up.”

He explained that he smoked weed when he was angry but said he “was not angry on that day”.

“I don’t use it every day. . . . I use it every other day,” the teen told the magistrate.

The surety who came to post bail on Grant’s behalf admitted that she knew that he was a smoker.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant said there was a need to nip the situation in the bud, given Grant’s age. She then released him on $2,000 bail and ordered the pre-sentencing report.

Grant was also placed on a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He returns to court on May 19.