It’s all St Michael School

The St Michael School dominated in both boys and girls’ categories on Wednesday’s second day of action in the Frank Blackman Zone of the Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

The girls of the Martindale’s Road, St Michael institution tallied 383 points, which was comfortable daylight between themselves and the second-placed Lester Vaughan on 255.50 points. The Lodge School finished third on 208 points with Queen’s College (159) and Coleridge and Parry (156.50) completing the top five. Twelve schools competed in both girls and boys’ events.

The boys of The St Michael School were equally impressive as they tallied 385 points. In a case of déjà vu Lester Vaughan and The Lodge School were again second and third respectively. The Cane Garden, St Thomas school finished with 260 points while The Lodge School lads were narrowly edged into third position with 257.50 points. The consistency did not end there, though, as Coleridge and Parry and Queen’s College merely switched positions with the Ashton Hall, St Peter school scoring 243.50 points for fourth position and Queen’s College collecting 242.50 points for fifth place.

The other schools in action today were Alexandra, Deighton Griffith, Princess Margaret, Frederick Smith, Daryll Jordan, St Winifred’s and Providence.

Rhea Hoyte of the St Michael School had an excellent day winning the Under-17 Girls 200m in a time of 26.10 seconds, to add to her victory in the 300m hurdles that she captured in a time of 45.05 seconds. Later in the evening the 16-year-old was part of the 4X400m open relay team that won that event in a time of 4:01.52. Ashley Weekes, Jaria Hoyte and Ashlee Lowe completed the relay team.

Jaria was again in pole position when she won the Under-20 200m in 25.53 seconds, finishing ahead of Daryll Jordan’s Jovanna Gustave (26.66) and Chara Grimes-Perch (26.86) of The Lodge School. St Michael’s dominance continued in the form of Weekes who won the Under-17 800m in a time of 2:28.42, finishing ahead of Coleridge and Parry’s Anika Farmer (2:31.91) and the latter’s schoolmate Renita Sandiford (2:45.24).

Amid the St Michael School avalanche there were some other schools that also had their moments. Aaliyah Agard of Frederick Smith won the Under-13 200m in a time of 25.40, finishing ahead of Deighton Griffith’s Rickyla Fagan (26.66) and Coleridge and Parry’s Eboni Browne (26.71).

Alexandra School’s Shonita Brome won the 400m hurdles in a time of 65.02, beating Queen’s College’s Dana Brathwaite (73.15) comfortably into second place and St Michael’s Chloe Millar even further down the field in third position in a time of 79.85 seconds.

CARIFTA champion Mary Fraser, sporting a bit more size and muscularity than when she won the Austin Sealy award for her excellence on the track, was the darling of Daryll Jordan once again as she won the Under-20 800m in 2:23.22, with Alexandra’s Brome showing her versatility with second place in a time of 2:26.42. St Michael’s Amanda Haywood was third in a time of 2:53.52.

St Michael’s Alisa Scantlebury took the Under-15 800m in a time 2:40.85, finishing ahead of The Lodge School’s Natalia Brathwaite and Deighton Griffith’s Sherika Alleyne.

Princess Margaret had much to cheer for in the forms of Anika Blackman and Danica Gittens. Blackman won the Under-15 200m hurdles in a time of 28.97, bettering Lester Vaughan’s Vivica Addison (29.91) and Coleridge and Parry’s Faith Codrington (30.60). Gittens’ 27.51 seconds in the Under-13 200m sprint saw her defeat Frederick Smith’s Ebony Downes-Tempro (27.90) and The Lodge School’s Azariah Nurse into second and third place respectively.

The St Michael School found stiffer competition in the field events but still managed to collect points for their various placements. The Lodge School’s Sankara Price added victory Wednesday in the discus to her win yesterday in the shot put. She threw the discus 30.89m to defeat St Michael’s Kenya Alleyne (26.69) and Providence Secondary’s Leila Fisher (20.98).

In the long jump for Under-13 Girls The Lodge School were the dominant force with Kay’ghun Rouse (4.89m) and Azariah Nurse (4.11m) showing her all-round ability as they finished one-two in the event. Third was Coleridge and Parry’s Makayla White (4.05).

Coleridge and Parry’s Shanice Hutson was in record-breaking form, winning the Under-17 discus with a throw of 30.98, erasing the previous mark of 27.97. St Michael’s Tower Lorde was second and also went over the previous record with a throw of 29.09m.

In boys’ action St Michael’s Aaron Worrell (1.91m) and Antonio Farrell (1.88m) finished one-two in the Under-20 high jump with The Lodge School’s Ryshon Williams taking third position (1.88).

It was the top two positions once again for The St Michael School in the Under-20 shot put with Seth Edwards (13.32m) and Gabriel Browne (12.98) clearly superior to their competition. Third was Coleridge and Parry’s Isaiah Gibson with a throw of 11.65m.

Coleridge and Parry’s Enrique Babb won the Under-17 shot put (16.22m) and also took the javelin victory with a throw of 54.54m.

On the track, it was one-two for The St Michael School in the Boys’ Under-20 200m with Antoni Hoyte-Small winning in a time of 21.67 and Matthew Clarke clocking 21.72 for second place. Third was The Lodge School’s Kentoine Clarke in a time of 21.80.

The Lodge School dominated the Under-20 800m thanks to Brian Wood (2:00.53) and Paul Lorde (2:04.10). Third was Alexandra’s Agy Phillips-Dectiville (2:10.11).

Darian Clarke and Michael Patrick gave The St Michael School first and second place in the Under-17 200m dash with Dario Alleyne of Princess Margaret taking third position.

Again, it was St Michael School to the fore in the Under-17 400m hurdles through Kyle Gale who won in a time of 57.77, easily out-pacing Coleridge and Parry’s Tyreke Hunte (59.49) and Quamie Neblett (59.87) of Lester Vaughan. Nathan Roett of St Michael was the victor in the Under-200m sprint in a time of 24.13 seconds, beating Hakeem Richards of Alexandra (24.53) and Kemar Collymore of Queen’s College (24.55) into second and third place respectively.