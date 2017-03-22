Harassing woman lands man in prison

An unemployed man was remanded to HMP Dodds for the next 28 days after appearing in a Bridgetown court charged with harassing a woman on Tudor Street, The City.

MacDonald Ricardo Whitehall of Vaucluse Tenantry, Shop Hill, St Thomas went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant Tuesday accused of committing the crime against Marguerite Bellamy on February 23.

Whitehall pleaded not guilty.

However, police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill objected to bail on the grounds that the accused man already had matters pending before the courts, three of them involving Bellamy.

She said the Crown feared if Whitehall was granted bail, given his antecedents – one of which involved the same complainant dating back to 2002 – he would reoffend.

Sergeant Ifill said it was also feared that the accused man would not turn up for court if granted bail, as there was already a warrant issued for his arrest from the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court in relation to the previous matters.

Maintaining his innocence Whitehall made his own bail application.

“This going two ways, Ma’am . . . . I don’t deserve to be in jail on this matter, Ma’am”.

The accused also told the magistrate that he was a working man, albeit “off and on”, a father, and insisted “I am not guilty”.

However, Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant denied his bail application and remanded Whitehall to the St Philip penal institution until April 18.

In another matter which also went before Cuffy-Sargeant, a 54-year-old man denied an assault charge leveled against him.

Anderson Leroy Haynes, of Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael, is accused of unlawfully assaulting Everton Haynes on February 25.

“Not guilty, Ma’am,” Haynes declared when asked to enter a plea, “because I did not assault my family”.

With no objection from Sergeant Ifill to the accused man being released, Haynes was granted bail in the sum of $2,000, which he secured with one surety.

He will make his second court appearance on May 31.

In the meantime, Haynes has been warned to stay away from the complainant and his residence.