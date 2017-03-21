UPDATE: Another road fatality – 13th for 2017

Police have released the name of the island’s latest road fatality.

He is 20-year-old Chad Calvin Butcher of Waverley Cot, St George.

Police say Butcher was the lone occupant in a motor car travelling along My Lords Hill, St Michael around 3:24 this morning when the vehicle struck an embankment, causing him to lose control before colliding with the guard wall at the National Sports Council.

He was freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service and rushed by ambulance to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Butcher’s death brings to 13, the number of road deaths so far this year, compared to ten for all of last year.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the accident to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone 430-7242 or 430-7246.