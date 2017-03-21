ST LUCIA – Deadly explosion at construction site

CASTRIES – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Tuesday night expressed condolences to the families of those killed in an explosion at a construction site in Cul de Sac.

“It is a very sad situation whenever somebody loses his life whilst working with something that’s a hazard, it’s always heart breaking when it does happen,” Chastanet told reporters at the scene of the explosion.

“So whilst I don’t know the names of the individuals as yet, my sympathies go their families,” he added.

The explosion which occurred at around 5 p.m. was heard for miles with some residents describing it as the “loudest explosion ever”.

“They must have used dynamite. Everybody came out; miles away and my house shook” one person told the St Lucia News Online publication.

The incident occurred at Rayneau Construction with media reports indicating that workers were performing welding work on the top of a container containing dynamites.

Hospital sources say several other people have been injured and there are also reports of damage to properties within the vicinity of the construction site.

The police have not issued any statement on the incident.

Source: (CMC)