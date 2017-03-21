St James man charged with murder

A St James man will appear in the Holetown Magistrate Court tomorrow on a murder charge.

Fabian Alyson Bryan, 38, of Webster Road, Seaview, is accused of causing the death of James Alleyne, 33, of Trents, St James.

Last Thursday, police received a report of a shooting at Trents.

On reaching the scene, they discovered Alleyne lying on his back in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.