Lesson learnt

YOUNG MEN ADMIT TO BREAKING INTO SCHOOL BUT SAY THEY’VE CHANGED

Three St Michael young men who appeared in a Bridgetown court charged with breaking into a school for children with disabilities two years ago, today told a magistrate that they had turned their lives around.

Kemar Ricardo Murphy, 19, of Upper Collymore Rock; Savio Jaeel Anthony Eastmond, 17, of the same address; and Kareem Omar Forde of Valery, Brittons Hill pleaded guilty to entering the Ann Hill School as trespassers sometime between April 21 and 22, 2015 and stealing a laptop computer worth $1,500, a $20 clock, two belts worth $90, a wallet worth $60 and a bat worth $200.

Murphy was also separately charged with trespassing on the property of the same Pine Plantation Road, St Michael school sometime between December 3 and 4, 2015, with intent to commit theft.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that staff secured the school on the first mentioned dated, but the principal received a telephone call the following day informing her that the school had been broken into. The items were discovered missing after a check.

Reid said the culprits had entered the staff room after prying the door open.

Police were called in and investigations led to the three young men who admitted to committing the crime.

Murphy’s separate offence occurred in the nutrition section of the school.

He apologized for his actions and told the magistrate that when he committed the act he was “young” but he has now “grown up”.

Murphy said he had learned from his mistakes and was not going “back down that road”, while Forde also apologized for his part in the burglary.

Eastmond, meanwhile, admitted that at the time he was a follower and was led down the wrong path by his friends, but said he too had changed.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant ordered the boys to compensate the complainant.

The teenagers have one month to pay $600 each in compensation to the school. Any one of them who fails to pay will spend three months in jail. They are also to pay the court $150 in costs in one month or spend three months in prison.

Additionally, they were placed on a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next three months. If they fail to adhere to the bond, they will each have to pay the court $750 forthwith or face an alternative of three months in jail.

The young men return to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on April 20 to show proof of payment.

If the monies are paid, no conviction will be recorded against them.