Govt given notice of Hyatt legal action

Social activist and attorney-at-law David Comissiong Tuesday formally served Government with notice of his intention to legally challenge the Hyatt Centric development in the law courts.

A letter to this effect was hand-delivered to the office of Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite at noon today, ahead of the planned filing tomorrow of a lawsuit contesting the recent approval given by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, who is the minister responsible for Town and Country Planning, for the construction of the 15-storey beachfront property at Bay Street, St Michael.

Comissiong informed Government of his intention “to file the Fixed Date Claim form and the supporting Affidavit at the Registry of the Supreme Court at 1PM tomorrow”.

The attorney also revealed that he would be seeking an interim suspension of permission pending the outcome of his claim, which, if granted, places the project back in limbo.

“One of the things claimed is an interim suspension of permission pending the full determination of the matter. So that is included as one of the ideas of relief being sought. However I don’t know what date they might give me, so lets say they give me a date three months from now, I would then file an urgent interim application.

“I prefer to do it this way because sometimes when you apply for a certificate of urgency because it has to go before the Chief Justice and it [the claim] could be delayed and I don’t want to delay it, I want to file it immediately tomorrow,” he explained.

Even though entities such as Barbados National Trust have voiced objection to the construction of the hotel at the Bay Street site for environmental reasons, the attorney intimated that his challenge, based on 11 different grounds, would be a solo effort.

Comissiong has been contending that “no government in a modern democratic society should be permitted to approve a project of this magnitude without consulting the people of the country, particularly the people who reside in that geographic area.

“This has not been done and it must be done,” he insists, while also reiterating his call for an environmental impact assessment to be done before the controversial $100 million development can proceed any further.