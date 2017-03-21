Chef charged with stealing Chicken Barn money

A 37-year-old chef is out on $24,000 bail after appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on a theft charge.

Malcolm Azyrel Naliome, of Lot 22 Hope Road, St Lucy, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of stealing $23,563.46 belonging to Chicken Barn Limited on March 13.

There was no objection to bail from police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid who asked for conditions to be imposed.

Naliome was ordered by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to report to the Crab Hill Police Station every Monday and Thursday before noon, with valid identification.

He returns to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court on June 6.

However, his legal troubles do not end there as he is also facing charges for drug offences which allegedly occurred in the District ‘E’ jurisdiction.

Naliome is charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis.

A plea was not taken by Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant who transferred the case to the District ‘E’ Magistrates Court where the accused man will appear tomorrow to answer the charges.

For that offence, he was granted $3,000 bail which was secured with one surety.