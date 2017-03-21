BLP wants minister to clarify ‘signgate’ issue

Minister of the Environment and Drainage Dr Denis Lowe has been challenged to prove his version of a story about a sign posted on his gate, or resign.

Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for Christ Church East Wilfred Abrahams last night posed the challenge after Lowe told Parliament last week during the Estimates debate that a “huge” sign “laden with profanities” had been placed on his home, and he was prepared to defend his property and person from any threat.

However, Barbados TODAY on Thursday reported that a couple who live in Lowe’s constituency had shown a photograph of a small sign marked, “Fed up”, placed on Lowe’s gate, and had explained that it was not a threat but an act of frustration because constituents had been trying unsuccessfully to contact the minister for assistance in having their surroundings cleaned.

Noting the conflicting accounts, Abrahams, who will challenge Lowe for the seat in the next election, told a joint meeting of BLP Christ Church branches at Deighton Griffith School last night, “unless the minister comes out and explains what caused his version of the story then we are free to accept what those people said as gospel.

“And if that is gospel then he needs to be removed from Parliament because he is not fit to represent the people of this constituency. If what the people said is true and the minister had indeed lied about this story we can’t take confidence in anything else he says. We can take no confidence in the representation he makes on behalf of his ministry,” Abrahams added.

Speaking in Parliament about the sign, Lowe had said, “anytime that I am in my home or coming towards my house and any such activity is going [on] Denis Lowe is prepared to defend my person and my property”.

However, the BLP candidate interpreted this as “an inflammatory statement” containing “words of violence out there in the public domain”.

“You don’t pick up on the floor of Parliament and tell an unprovoked . . . lie against your own constituents.

Nobody presented him with a situation that he had to respond to. He upped on his own accord and said what he had to say from the floor of Parliament,” Abrahams said.

“I gave him a couple of days to come forward and dispute what the people said because there might have been two sides, there might have been another side that we don’t know about. But they put their version. He has remained silent. So the only version we have in front of us is the version told by those people who had the courage to come out and speak through the press to the people of Barbados and call a spade a spade,” he added.