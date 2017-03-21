Another road death – 13th for 2017

A 20-year-old man is this island’s latest road fatality.

Police say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was the lone occupant in a motor car travelling along My Lords Hill, St Michael around 3:24 this morning when the vehicle struck an embankment, causing him to lose control before colliding with the guard wall at the National Sports Council.

He was freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service and rushed to the state run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

His death brings to 13, the number of road deaths so far this year, compared to ten for all of last year.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the accident to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone 430-7242 or 430-7246.