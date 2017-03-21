Another road death – 13th for 2017
A 20-year-old man is this island’s latest road fatality.
Police say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was the lone occupant in a motor car travelling along My Lords Hill, St Michael around 3:24 this morning when the vehicle struck an embankment, causing him to lose control before colliding with the guard wall at the National Sports Council.
He was freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service and rushed to the state run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
His death brings to 13, the number of road deaths so far this year, compared to ten for all of last year.
Police are appealing to anyone with information on the accident to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone 430-7242 or 430-7246.
Sad
I am not saying the is the case here, but I would like to pass on a tip to all young drivers.
If ever you are out driving late at night and you begin to feel sleepy. Do not try to make it home. Find a well lighted public area, 24 hr gas station, supermarket car park etc, roll down the windows a little bit and hold a sleep. The nice soft bed at home will wait for you, no need to rush.
When I was a youngster, I used to nap on Rockley beach in front of Chefette. Police on patrol used to wake me up to find out if everything was okay. Yes, there were good police officers back then and there probably still have now.
Condolences to family and friends.
Good advice!
At this rate we could reach 50 by year-end…hope not.