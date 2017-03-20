UPDATE-18 injured in Black Rock collision

Police say 18 people were injured — including one driver who was critically hurt — in this morning’s collision which occurred around 6:10 a.m. between a minibus and a lorry along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael.

The driver of the blue Toyota lorry — 68-year-old Tony Clarke of Fitts Village, St. James — had to be freed from the vehicle by the Jaws of Life. He suffered multiple fractures to both legs and was transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance where his condition is listed as critical, but stable.

The driver of the minibus — 47-year-old Anderson Squires of Oxnards, St James -– escaped with a cut on his forehead and abrasions to his arm, while 15 passengers onboard the minibus complained of pains to the neck, back, and abrasions to the body and were either treated on the scene or referred to the nearby Branford Taitt Polyclinic for further medical attention.

A 21-year-old female was transported to the QEH for medical attention after complaining of dizziness and pain to the body.

The accident triggered a mass casualty response involving two fire tenders from the Barbados Fire Department, under the command of Divisional officer Errol Gaskin, and eight officers. A team from the QEH, including three doctors, and four nurses, was also activated, along with three ambulances — two from the QEH — and one from the Barbados Defence Force.