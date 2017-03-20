Two-vehicle accident along Black Rock
At this hour emergency response officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael, directly in front the old police station.
The accident involves a minibus and a blue Toyota truck.
Two ambulances and two fire tenders have responded.
When the Barbados TODAY team arrived just before 7 a.m., officials were using the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the truck from his vehicle, while the driver of the minibus and his passengers, who appeared not be seriously injured, were being questioned by police.
More details as they become available.
Hmmmm. Another mini bus
Wow sad
Trust everyone is ok. The road was wet so let’s give both drivers the benefit of the doubt. We know they are reckless but still………..
Emergency what? this is all about insurance claims. Not even people’s feelings got hurt> Wet roads? heavy speeding vehicles? opportunity? what do you expect?