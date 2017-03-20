Two-vehicle accident along Black Rock

At this hour emergency response officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael, directly in front the old police station.

The accident involves a minibus and a blue Toyota truck.

Two ambulances and two fire tenders have responded.

When the Barbados TODAY team arrived just before 7 a.m., officials were using the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the truck from his vehicle, while the driver of the minibus and his passengers, who appeared not be seriously injured, were being questioned by police.

More details as they become available.