Two men injured in separate shooting incidents

One man is in critical condition, while another has been released from hospital following two separate shooting incidents between last night and early this morning.

In the first incident, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 1st Ave, Weekes Land, Goodland, St Michael, 21-year-old Devon Best of Bank Hall, St Michael was shot in his left arm. He was transported by ambulance to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) where he was treated and subsequently discharged.

In the second incident, which occurred around ten minutes after midnight at Fairfield Main Road, Black Rock, St Michael, 47-year-old Brian Cumberbatch of Strathclyde, St Michael was shot multiple times about the body. He was transported by private motor vehicle to the QEH where his condition is listed as critical.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with these investigations to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500, or 417-7505; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1800 TIPPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

They say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.