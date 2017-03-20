TRINIDAD – Convicted killer held with two kilos of weed in prison

PORT OF SPAIN – A convicted killer serving life in prison for a high-profile killing almost 23 years ago, was allegedly held in prison with almost two kilogrammes of marijuana.

The 48 year old convict was allegedly caught with the marijuana at the Maximum Security Prison at Arouca on Saturday.

It is alleged that officers of the prison service’s Emergency Response Unit made the discovery.

A prison source said that the convict allegedly collected the illegal drug stash that was hidden in a bin in a washroom.

The convict was said to be a “red band” inmate, having access to several areas in prison to the perform duties of an orderly.

The source said that the pickup was made allegedly by the convict after he returned from the taping of a radio programme.

He was expected to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and to appear before a magistrate this week.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment, without the possibility of parole for at least 30 years.

