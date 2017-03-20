Teen; cyclist injured in separate road accidents

A 13-year-old pedestrian had to be transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention this morning after she was struck by a car along Welchman Hall Main Road in St Thomas.

Police say the pedestrian, Glendene Grace of Bryan Road, Welchman Hall, complained of pain to her left shoulder, head, left side, and left ankle following the 8 a.m. accident involving a car driven by Mario Murray, of Eden Lodge, St Michael.

In the meantime, police say a motorcyclist also had to be transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment this morning after colliding with a motor car along the Barrow Section of the ABC Highway, between the Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott roundabouts.

The cyclist — 31-year-old Akil Prescod of Jackson, St Michael — suffered injuries to his left foot, in the 7:55 a.m. crash with a car driven by 54-year-old Kenneth Campbell of Crystal Heights, St James.

The two accidents occurred within minutes of each other and less than two hours after the 6:10 a.m. collision between a minibus and a truck along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael that triggered a mass casualty response and has left 18 people injured — including one seriously.

Police are continuing investigations into the three accidents.