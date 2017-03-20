Police win inaugural T20 competition

Police are the victorious champions of the very first Kerrie Symmonds T20 Terry Worrell Memorial Cricket Competition after they crushed the home team Hoytes XI by 76 runs in Saturday night’s final at the Hoytes Village, St James playing field.

Man of the Match was Larry Babb for his all round performance of 41 not out and outstanding figures of 4-11 in 3.3 overs.

After winning the toss, Police elected to do what most sides would prefer in the all important final; bat first and put runs on the board to put pressure on the opposition, and this proved to be an excellent choice.

Police’s openers Shane Ramsay and Lamar Hoyte got their team off to a terrific start with 42 runs in the first 5 overs, which included some excellent rotation of strike even when the boundaries weren’t coming. This opening partnership put Hoytes XI under severe pressure and it showed as there was some sloppy misfielding in the outfield.

The home team would finally make a breakthrough in the 6th over removing Hoyte for 10.

This dismissal appeared to be the momentum shift which Hoytes XI needed as Police’s batting line-up would suddenly collapse against the run of play from 42 for 1 to be 66 for 6, losing five wickets for just 24 runs, thanks primarily to a brilliant spell of bowling from Shane Waldron who achieved figures of 4-21 from his 4 overs.

However, it was a crucial and match-winning 59-run partnership between Larry Babb and Stefan Gooding (23) which helped Police to gain back the momentum.

Babb would eventually finish with 41 not out which included 4 sixes, guiding his team to a competitive 161 for 7.

Kalen Vanderpool was the other bowler who chipped in with 2 wickets for 18 runs.

In the second innings, Hoytes were put under early pressure in the second over as their opening batsman Jason Hinds was cleaned bowled for 3 off Shane Ramsay’s very first delivery leaving the score at 9/1.

Hoytes then struggled throughout their innings losing wickets at regular intervals which resulted in their required run rate getting out of control.

What also made their cause worse was when main batsman Alex Browne dragged one back onto his stumps to be cleaned bowled for a duck by Babb leaving the score at 56 for 6.

At this point, both the stumps and Hoytes’ innings were all over the place and wickets continued to fall like nine pins.

Hoytes would eventually be bowled out for 85 allowinHoytes’ opener Javed Leacock was the only batsman to reach double figures with 14, while Kirk Browne and Shane Ramsay supported Babb’s 4-11 nicely with figures of 3-8 and 2-25 from their four overs respectively.

At the presentation ceremony, Babb was given the Man of the Match award for his exploits with both bat and ball, while Ravendra Persaud was chosen as the Man of the Series for his consistent and excellent performances with bat, ball and in the field.

“I think the competition was a spectacular success. We had eight teams overall, and the competition was well spread around several grounds within my constituency including here at Hoytes, Good Shepherd, Redmans Village, and even as far out as Sion Hill,” organiser Symmonds said afterwards.

The St James Central MP added that he definitely planned to have the tournament again next year, and revealed that one of the ways to make it bigger and better for next time was the expansion of team participation with either ten or twelve teams next year compared to the eight this year.