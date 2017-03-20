Police officer dies suddenly

The Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death yesterday of 62-year-old Acting Inspector Richard Alphonso Crichlow, formerly of Newbury, St George.

Crichlow died at the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

He served with the Force for 41 years, having enlisted in 1976. At the time of his untimely death, he was assigned to Central Police Station.

In a statement today the Acting Commissioner of Police Tyrone Griffith joined with other members and staff of the RBPF in extending condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues.

“Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them,” the statement said.