BAHAMAS – Boys, 13 and 15, executed

NASSAU – Two boys in their early teens were discovered shot to death early yesterday morning on a dirt road off Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.

Police did not identify the victims last night; however, The Tribune understands they are 13-year-old Keishon Williams and 15-year-old Davante Lindsey, of Knowles Drive, Bozine Town.

Sources close to the matter have also confirmed that the pair were found side-by-side and appear to have been shot execution style.

The bodies of the boys were found around nine a.m. by persons who were walking in the area.

The murders brought the country’s homicide count to 36 for the first three months of this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Officer in Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said police have no motive for the killings and appealed to families who may not have seen “their teen relatives in a while” to come forward.

He said police will continue to saturate “hot spots” like Yellow Elder Gardens in an effort to prevent or curb homicides.

“Shortly after nine a.m. the lifeless body of two males who appeared to be in their early teens were found shot to death,” Supt Fernander said.

“They were discovered by persons in the area. As you can see there is a number of officers on the ground and we are doing door-to-door inquires to find out exactly what happened.

He continued: “We don’t have any motive, we don’t know who these individuals are and they appear to be two youngsters in their early teens. We continue to be in these communities, we know this is a hot spot, the Yellow Elder Gardens area. We continue to saturate these areas and we continue to check these areas.

“We are charging a number of persons, we arrested a number of persons who were found in possession of illegal weapons on the weekend, who will be going to court.

Supt Fernander said: “We are also following lines to determine if anyone went missing in the past 24 hours. So we are appealing to members of the public who may have some loved ones they have not seen in the past 24 hours to please come forward.”

Supt Fernander also questioned why no one had reported the teens missing, adding that parents need to play a larger role in their children’s lives.

“We also want to ask where are the parents? These appear to be young teens, at this time no one has alerted us that their loved ones are missing or did not come home overnight because it appears as though this happened less than 24 hours and no one has come forward,” Supt Fernander said.

“Where are the parents? And we continue to say this; parents have to pay attention to your kids. Know who they are with and know where they are going or we will continue to lose our young men on both sides of the coin, deceased persons and also as accused persons.”

