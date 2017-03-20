Angry gunplay

Resident raises alarm, after close brush with death

“Where are the young people getting all of these guns from?”

That’s the question one angry Goodland, St Michael resident is asking following two separate shooting incidents which occurred within hours of each other between last night and early this morning.

The first round of bullets landed directly on Wendy Tudor’s doorstep, forcing her and other relatives who were in her house at the time to run for cover. However, by the time the dust settled and they mustered enough courage to get up from the wall behind which they were hiding, Tudor’s 21-year-old nephew, Devon Best, was grimacing in pain, having been shot twice in his left hand by an unknown gunman.

Best, who was transported to hospital by ambulance and was subsequently treated and discharged, has since gone into hiding.

Though thankful that he was able to survive a close brush with death, his aunt is angered by the fact that her entire household — including three young children — came close to losing their lives during last night’s shooting which occurred around 9:45 p.m.

Just over two hours later, gunshots also rang out at Fairfield Main Road, Black Rock, St Michael.

And though there was nothing to suggest at this stage that the two incidents were related, the second incident, which left 47-year-old Brian Cumberbatch of Strathclyde, St Michael in critical condition, was equally startling for residents.

In fact, Tudor said she was at the hospital with her nephew when Cumberbatch, who she referred to as the Rasta man arrived. He was reportedly shot in the stomach several times.

While particularly concerned that her innocent grandchildren could have fallen victim to worrying gun violence, Tudor lamented how times had changed in Barbados.

“Years ago it was a ‘Collins’ [machete] or a knife, and you could have talked out of your mouth and nobody ain’t want to do you nutten, but now you cannot say nothing out of your mouth, cause dem gine and dem coming back or dem marking yuh.

“When yuh hear de shout, dem shooting yuh, and it is not right,” the woman maintained, saying last night’s incident was the first time she had experienced anything of its king since moving to the area eight years ago.

Following last night’s close brush, she told Barbados TODAY she was forced to rethink her entire way of life, pointing out that it was usual for her to sit at the front of her home at night with her door open.

“I tell myself that I ain’t even doing that, cause de same way, if he [the gunman] did an ignorant person, when my nephew come inside he could have run through the house and start shooting wild and shoot all of we,” she told Barbados TODAY, while insisting that no one was safe in their homes anymore.

However, she suggested that her nephew, who lived between her home and her mother’s, was the target of last night’s surprise attack, even though she maintained he was not one to get into anything with anybody.

“As soon he went and get in the car [to leave home], we hear pax, pax, pax, pax, but we was hiding behind that piece of wall there. The first [bullet] hit the [car] glass and crack it . . . but the second one lick out the glass and my nephew put up he hand and it . . . came straight through the house,” she told Barbados TODAY, adding, “he don’t get in nothing with nobody but it is probably people he does be with and people have beefs, but he and nobody don’t got no beef like that, so that is why it had we so shocked.”

She also revealed that the perpetrator wore a gray hooded shirt, was barefooted and fled the scene by foot.

“It look like the body was there for a while. The body had opportunity to come out if they did want to kill he, but they wait til he get in the car then to do that. Then the body run and went down the gap by foot, cause de body was barefoot too,” she explained.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the two shootings to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500, or 417-7505; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1800 TIPPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

They say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

