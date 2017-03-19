Wedding professionals flock to bridal fair

From the cake to the flowers, the DJ, the seating arrangements and the venue and on and on and on, the stress of planning a wedding has lead many couples to fantasize about eloping.

So as the 2017 wedding season begins, the Limegrove Lifestyle Centre (LLC) is showing those planning to tie the knot this year how to have a stress-free event.

Couples and families converged on the Centre on Saturday for the second Limegrove Wedding Fair.

From wedding planners and caterers to jewellers and wedding designers – patrons were given all the information needed to plan their big day.

Those in attendance were also serenaded by JJ Poulter of the band Kite, G-Syndicate and Rhea Drake. They also got to hear talents such as DJ Dusty and DJ Chilly.

LLC representative Lynne Williams told Barbados TODAY that following the overwhelming response to the event in 2016, a decision was made to stage an even “bigger and better” one this year.

She said the event, which targeted tourists and locals, offered all the sights and sounds that Barbados has to offer.

“As a destination, I think Barbados has from the beach vibe to the plantation vibe to the country vibe. I think as a wedding destination as a whole, we can offer so many different things for tourists and locals,” Williams said. (KK)