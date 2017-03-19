Wedding professionals flock to bridal fair
From the cake to the flowers, the DJ, the seating arrangements and the venue and on and on and on, the stress of planning a wedding has lead many couples to fantasize about eloping.
So as the 2017 wedding season begins, the Limegrove Lifestyle Centre (LLC) is showing those planning to tie the knot this year how to have a stress-free event.
Couples and families converged on the Centre on Saturday for the second Limegrove Wedding Fair.
From wedding planners and caterers to jewellers and wedding designers – patrons were given all the information needed to plan their big day.
Those in attendance were also serenaded by JJ Poulter of the band Kite, G-Syndicate and Rhea Drake. They also got to hear talents such as DJ Dusty and DJ Chilly.
LLC representative Lynne Williams told Barbados TODAY that following the overwhelming response to the event in 2016, a decision was made to stage an even “bigger and better” one this year.
She said the event, which targeted tourists and locals, offered all the sights and sounds that Barbados has to offer.
“As a destination, I think Barbados has from the beach vibe to the plantation vibe to the country vibe. I think as a wedding destination as a whole, we can offer so many different things for tourists and locals,” Williams said. (KK)
This, like Valentines, Mothers’ Day, Easter bunny, Christmas a la Santa, are advertisement to go out and spend money. Pray tell me Who are these “expeerts” as they call themselves? Are they married? how long? I’ve been to an expensive wedding where the bride was caught having sex with the Best man on her wedding day. I have witnessed a Groom tongue kissed his wife’s sister in a room adjoining the reception hall. He said” oh shucks I was drunk and mistook her for my wife. .” to which his now former wife replied…” Yeah , right. She kissed you right back. Tell that to her husband. No wonder her children looks like you.” People get married but without thinking clearly. They go into church and Promise God all kinds of dedication through thick and thin, good and bad, better and worse, sickness and health and even till death do they part and then move their differtent ways. wedding costs still outstanding. I know one guy who lefty his wifey. Ihis excuse was “Till debt do us part. She went and credit a lot of stuff so I had to part…….. Good luck you marriage and wedding scammers….Hope you all collect your money before the wedding…..
Hahahahahaaha – Couldn’t said it better myself. I wish more people would see all of it as a money burner.
Oh by the way, I am married to the same woman over 40 years. We love each other dearly. In my eyes and heart, she’s forever young and beautiful.