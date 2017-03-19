UPDATE: Jamaican woman surrenders to police

Added by Desmond Brown on March 19, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Jamaican national, 24-year-old Kimone Tasheeka Carty, who was the subject of a wanted person bulletin earlier today is now in police custody.

Carty, of Brighton, St Michael, surrendered to the police today and is currently assisting with investigations.

Earlier, the police said Carty was wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

Police Public Relations Officer acting Inspector Roland Cobbler thanks the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.

One Response to UPDATE: Jamaican woman surrenders to police

  1. jrsmith March 20, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Sensible woman …….

    Reply

