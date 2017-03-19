Jamaican woman wanted by the police

The police have issued a wanted bulletin for a 24-year-old Jamaican woman. Kimone Tasheeka Carty is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters and the police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her.

Carty is about five ft six inches in height, slim build and has a dark complexion. She is known to frequent Club Fusion, located at Spring Garden, St Michael, and other places of adult entertainment. Her last known address is Brighton, St Michael.

The police are advising Carty that she can present herself to the Black Rock Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of her choice.

Any person who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7510, 417-7500, police emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The police are also reminding members of the public that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, and anyone caught committing this offence could be prosecuted.