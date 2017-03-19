Bradshaw: $10 million Fund Access subsidy not enough
Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Member of Parliament (MP) for St Michael South East Santia Bradshaw has described as inadequate, Government’s recent $10 million disbursement to Fund Access – the agency charged with providing development finance for micro enterprises.
Speaking to members of the media following a tour of the St Michael East constituency on Saturday, Bradshaw said constituents who try to access the Fund would “get the short end of the stick”, as there is not enough money to allow people to start a business and make their surroundings safe and attractive to customers.
“The challenge is that in a community such as this . . . it is very difficult for persons to be able to establish themselves. Those funds that have been allocated are obviously not enough at this point to allow . . . persons in these communities to be able to set up and establish their business,” she said.
“As I look around this environment, it is difficult to set up a small business. Whether you are doing hairdressing or cooking, you want an environment that is not only hygienic . . . so if you are going to access funding to be able to set up a business, you still want to ensure that you don’t see burst pipes running along the floor and . . . that people aren’t having to almost expose themselves to the risk of injury to be able to access your property,” Bradshaw added.
It was during his 2016 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals last August that Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler announced the establishment of the $50 million fund, to be administered by Fund Access, to provide a blend of soft loans and grants to small businesses in Barbados.
Suggesting that the timing was “convenient” Bradshaw said that the Fund should have been implemented since the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) took office nine years ago.
“Of course we are on the eve of an election, and all of sudden . . . we are being told ‘oh, there is access to funding’ when in truth and in fact the demands that are going to be placed on the Fund are going to be far greater than what has actually been placed into the Fund at this point in time,” she said. (KK)
Well what do you expect????? Just more hog wash. We need to bring the elephant into the room.
What Hon. Santia Bradshaw is saying is that only DLP registered members/ supporters will benefit from this what can be paraphrased as DEMs handout. Barbados Today, You need as professionals to research these reports and paraphrase . that is the key to professionalism in political statements. Get with it.
Bajan people are been played by the politicians and they have got us by the gooleys when it comes to taxes…….bajans struggling all the previous years and all at a sudden the crumbs out ………..
My take , we the bajan people need to be in a position of strength
and must stand up to our politicians and decide enough is enough, we should not allow the behaviour by our politicians to be passed on to our next generation…
They dont care , they are arrogant and ignorant but make sure the 1% is comforted……We the people in the varying (constinuances ) is entitle to better , we want to hold over the heads of these arrogant people , that if they are failing they (constinuances ) we have a vote of no confidence in him/her and if it goes against them out on their ears they go..then we hold a new by election…….
Bajans come alert get this done before the next election or else we will have lots more of the same…………………………………..